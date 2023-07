A clip depicting Cork actor Cillian Murphy playing Birmingham gangster Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinder's was used with the permission or approval of the makers of the show or the actor in a Ron De Santis anti LGBT attack ad on Donald Trump.

A political attack ad circulated by Ron de Santis, the Republican US Presidency hopeful, in which he likens himself to a Peaky Blinders character played by Cork actor, Cillian Murphy, in an effort to highlight his anti LGBT stance has met with a frosty reception from the makers of the hit TV show.