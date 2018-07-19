Congressman condemned over backing for UK far-right activist Robinson

The Arizona chapter of the US’s largest Muslim civil rights group has condemned a congressman for appearing at a London rally in support of a jailed far-right British activist.

The Arizona chapter of the US’s largest Muslim civil rights group has condemned a congressman for appearing at a London rally in support of a jailed far-right British activist.

Paul Gosar recently spoke at a rally supporting former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

The Arizona branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said: “It is inexplicable for a sitting US congressman to speak at, let alone attend, a rally for someone responsible for spreading as much hate and bigotry as Tommy Robinson.”

#CAIR-AZ Condemns Rep.'s Appearance at UK Far-Right Rally | CAIR-NJ Condemns Distribution of White Supremacist Fliers | Why Don't 71% of New Yorkers Report Religious Discrimination? https://t.co/10I4aKJBCw — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) July 18, 2018

CAIR-AZ executive director Imraan Siddiqi added: “We condemn the congressman’s choice to stand with far-right Islamophobic conspiracy theorists, and call on elected officials from both parties to speak out on this matter.”

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving a 13-month jail sentence for contempt of court after he was arrested in May while livestreaming from outside a criminal trial.

Video footage of Sunday’s rally shows Mr Gosar, a Republican, calling Robinson a citizen journalist who had his freedoms taken away by the justice system.

Last week, Mr Gosar expressed concern about Robinson while the House of Representatives was in session.

I object to the suppression of the truth. I think the injustice of not being able to bring light to the situation dissolves all equitable application of the rule of law. #FreeTommy https://t.co/0OZKYtme91 pic.twitter.com/HtP2t88nTr — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) July 16, 2018

“His real crime is not taking pictures; his real crime is his refusal to agree to the government’s efforts to cover up crimes by Muslim gangs who are raping British girls, almost with impunity, and with little apparent regard by the British government,” Mr Gosar said, according to a copy of the congressional record.

His spokeswoman Melissa Brown said: “The truth is neither ‘Islamophobic’ nor racist. It’s simply truth.

“CAIR has not disputed the facts. CAIR is condemning me for guilt by association.

“Congress long ago determined CAIR was not a legitimate organisation that should be deemed a credible source.”

Press Association