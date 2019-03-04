Congressional panel launches sweeping probe into Trump

A US congressional committee is launching a sweeping new investigation into President Donald Trump, his White House, his campaign and his businesses.

The House Judiciary Committee is sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.

Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said the investigation will be focused on obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.

The aggressive, broad investigation could set the stage for impeachment, although Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller’s report before taking drastic action.

Mr Nadler said the document requests are a way to “begin building the public record” and the committee has the responsibility to investigate.

