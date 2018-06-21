News World News

Congress Republicans postpone key immigration vote

Voting that had been expected on Thursday will now be held Friday instead.

President Donald Trump said the bill was unlikely to be passed by the Senate (Jim Mone/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

House Republican leaders have abruptly postponed voting on a compromise immigration measure amid ongoing infighting between conservative and moderates.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirmed the decision.

House Republicans have been struggling on rival immigration bills. A more conservative measure was rejected on Thursday.

The compromise was negotiated between GOP conservative and moderate factions.

