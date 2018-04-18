Confusion over whether inspectors have access to ‘chemical attack site’

Syrian state media reported on Tuesday that inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had entered the town of Douma.

The US State Department has accused the Syrian government and its ally Russia of trying to cover up the alleged April 7 attack.

In case you missed it: Learn more about the #OPCW Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) #Syria : https://t.co/8zD6I0aC44 pic.twitter.com/LjcTwaLEFb

Syria’s UN ambassador, Bashar Ja’afari, later said only a UN advance security team had entered.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US did not believe the inspectors had entered Douma, and that the evidence is at risk of decaying as delays drag on.

There was no comment from the OPCW or the UN on Wednesday.