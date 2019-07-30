Brazilian police have said they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against football star Neymar and they are investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.

Complainant faces inquiry after police decide not to pursue Neymar ‘rape’ case

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos announced the decision on Tuesday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May.

Neymar (Mike Egerton/PA)

He denies the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

Ms Trindade made her identity public in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a pre-season tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

PA Media