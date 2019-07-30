News World News

Tuesday 30 July 2019

Complainant faces inquiry after police decide not to pursue Neymar ‘rape’ case

The Brazilian football said his relations with the woman were consensual.

Neymar (Andre Penner/AP)
Neymar (Andre Penner/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Brazilian police have said they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against football star Neymar and they are investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos announced the decision on Tuesday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May.

ipanews_53d3f5a5-69bb-4461-a36f-30fd82d67224_embedded239964881
Neymar (Mike Egerton/PA)

He denies the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

Ms Trindade made her identity public in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a pre-season tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News