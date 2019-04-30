News World News

Tuesday 30 April 2019

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed as Ukraine’s next president

The TV star trounced incumbent Petro Poroshenko in elections.

Ukraine’s incoming president Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Sergei Grits/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Election authorities in Ukraine have officially named TV star and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country’s new president.

The Central Election Commission on Tuesday presented the official results of the April 21 vote, showing Mr Zelenskiy beat incumbent President Petro Poroshenko by winning 73% of the vote.

Ballots at a polling station (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Mr Zelenskiy has criticised election authorities for dragging their feet on naming him the official winner, which reduces his chances of disbanding the parliament.

Mr Zelenskiy will be able to call an early election in the parliament, which is currently dominated by the allies of the outgoing president, only if he is sworn in before May 27.

The parliament now has a month to set the date for the inauguration ceremony.

