Comcast has snapped up more than 30% of Sky shares on the open market after emerging victorious in a bidding war with Fox for the British broadcaster.

Comcast takes bite out of Sky following takeover victory

The US firm said on Tuesday that it has purchased 515.9 million shares at £17.28 each, which is the same price as its winning final bid in a dramatic weekend auction run by the Takeover Panel.

Comcast’s offer is now mandatory under UK takeover rules and the company added that it is seeking to make more market purchases of Sky shares at the same price.

21st Century Fox still holds a 39% stake in Sky and has said it is considering its options.

Comcast boss Brian Roberts has gone on record saying he is prepared to jointly own Sky.

Comcast requires the backing of more than 50% of Sky’s shareholders to gain approval for its near £30 billion offer.

The deadline for Sky shareholders to accept the offer is October 11.

On Saturday evening, Comcast won the long-running battle for control of Sky, beating Fox’s £15.67 per share offer, after the auction went to the maximum three rounds.

Sky’s independent directors have recommended Comcast’s bid to shareholders, urging them to accept the offer immediately.

Comcast’s victory effectively means Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox, has failed for a second time to gain full control of the pay-TV giant.

Comcast owns NBC Universal and is the largest cable operator in the US.

With the Sky takeover, Comcast will become the biggest pay-TV provider in the world, with around 52 million customers after adding Sky’s 23 million subscribers.

Winning Sky will also aid Comcast in its fight against the rise of Netflix and Amazon.

