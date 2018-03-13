The peak bloom period for Washington DC’s cherry blossoms has been pushed back because of cold weather in the US capital.

Cold weather forces delay in peak bloom for famous US cherry blossoms

The National Park Service has announced that it is pushing back the peak bloom date from the March 17-to-20 window to March 27 to 31.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said the area is suffering colder-than-expected temperatures which have forced the change to the peak bloom prediction. The cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin in Washington have started to bud kicking off the annual guessing game of when will they be at peak bloom (AP Photo/J. David Ake) Peak bloom occurs when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom.

The park service says the cherry blossoms’ flowers can last up to 10 days once they bloom. A third major storm in two weeks has hit the storm-battered north-east US with blizzard conditions expected in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the Massachusetts coast, a winter storm warning for most of New England and a winter weather advisory for parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Press Association