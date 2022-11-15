Cocaine worth 450,000 dollars seized from wheelchair wheels at NY airport

(US Customs and Border Protection via AP)

Customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized 450,000 dollars (£378,000) worth of cocaine from a traveller who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced.

The incident happened on November 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels were not turning, agency officials said.

The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release.

Officers checked the tyres and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.

A total of 12.7 kilos of cocaine with a street value of 450,000 dollars was removed from the wheels, officials said.

The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighbourhoods.” Francis J Russo, Director of CBP’s New York field operations, said.

“CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbours.”