Clinton ‘dismayed’ by harassment complaint involving former adviser

Mrs Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

The former US secretary of state said she wanted “to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard”.

Mrs Clinton’s tweets came after a New York Times report that she declined to sack the adviser, Burns Strider, despite her campaign manager’s recommendations.