Two of the world’s best climbers coped with frightening falls and the deaths of two fellow sportsmen on the same rock in a month-long quest to shatter a mythical record in Yosemite National Park.

Climbing stars cope with falls on way to El Capitan record

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell reached the top of El Capitan in less than two hours, breaking a barrier compared to the four-minute mile.

The blistering time of one hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds capped weeks of practice and a few stumbles on the so-called Nose route that runs up the middle of the 3,000-foot (915 metres) sheer monolith. Speed climbing is all about moving smoothly and efficiently. Both of which are easier when you have a partner that you deeply trust. Thanks, @tommycaldwell for always making good decisions (and also being very quick). You’re the man! That’s why our shoes are named after you! Pic: @samuelcrossley A post shared by Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) on Jun 3, 2018 at 10:28am PDT Honnold did not think they were on a record pace until he glanced at his phone timer as he ran for the tree that marks the finish line, he told reporters as he hiked down from the summit.

“Oh my god, we’re doing it,” he thought as he secured the rope to the tree and hoped Caldwell would hurry. “It was slightly emotional when we finished it. I had a wave of, ‘Oh wow.’ I’m pretty proud we saw it through.”

The duo broke the record three times in the past week, carving more than 20 minutes off a 2017 mark. Anything they can do, they can also do faster? Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell just finished sub - 2 hours on the Nose coming in at 1 hour 58 minutes 7 seconds.



Photo by @ReelRock / @coreyrich pic.twitter.com/DAvlVpWN6s — The North Face (@thenorthface) June 6, 2018 Honnold said it would have been easy to stop after breaking records on Monday and May 30, but they pressed toward the two-hour goal he considered the “human potential”.

Hans Florine, who has held the record on and off between 1990 and 2012 — the last time with Honnold — said the mark is equivalent to the ongoing quest to break the two-hour marathon or Roger Bannister’s 1954 achievement in the mile. “We were pushing the five-hour barrier before and then the four-hour barrier and then the three-hour barrier. So which one of those is the four-minute mile?” Florine said before the mark was broken.

“I think it is getting close.”

Climbing times on El Cap have fallen precipitously since Warren Harding and two others made the first ascent 60 years ago.

That took 12 days in a final push following 48 days of advance work over 18 months as Harding pounded bolts into the rock to aid his climb. They did it! Congratulations to Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell—the first climbers to scale The Nose in Yosemite in less than 2 hours.



PC: REEL ROCK Film Tour, Sam Crossley. — REI (@REI) June 6, 2018 “As I hammered in the last bolt and staggered over the rim, it was not at all clear to me who was the conqueror and who was the conquered,” Harding said afterwards.

Yosemite is mecca for climbers because of its vast array of soaring granite walls and peaks. El Cap, though, looms largest and offers 58 distinct routes. The Nose is the best known and typically takes accomplished climbers four or five days.

Speed can come at a devastating price. Climbers are roped together for safety, and they clip their lifeline into protective pieces placed in cracks along the way to catch them if they fall. But the amount of gear in a race against the clock is pared to the bare minimum to save weight, and climbers sometimes move in tandem with neither anchored to the rock. Two experts were speed climbing in that manner on El Cap’s Freeblast route on Saturday when one fell and pulled the other 1,000 feet (305 metres) to their deaths.

Spectators in the valley below who had been hoping to see Honnold and Caldwell were horrified. Honnold and Caldwell were not climbing that day and they cancelled plans to go for the record on Sunday and instead did a training run. “It’s really hard to go for it 100% after something like that happens,” said Honnold, who said the deaths of Jason Wells and Tim Klein weighed on them.

“It’s a worst-case scenario, the stuff of nightmares really.” Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell Break 2-Hour Speed Climb Record at ‘The Nose’ - One can only wonder what's next for these two elite climbers. pic.twitter.com/lLr8tXK7Bd — outdoorsy (@outdoor_newsy) June 7, 2018 Caldwell survived two big falls unscathed, including a 100-footer (30.5-metres) in practice runs. “It was pretty scary because it was such a gargantuan fall,” said photographer Austin Siadak, who has been shooting video of the team for a documentary.

“I saw him hurtling upside down through the air and then bouncing on the end of the rope.” Once Caldwell came to a rest, he chalked up his hands, swung over to a crack and resumed his upward progress. Honnold, 32, and Caldwell, 39, are arguably the biggest stars of rock climbing, but both suffered small injuries. Caldwell’s knees and fingers were bloodied and Honnold got a nasty rope burn in a fall that tore a chunk from a finger.

Press Association