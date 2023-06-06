Climber sets new goal to scale 14 tallest peaks within three months

Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, after summiting Annapurna in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

By Binaj Gurubacharya, Associated Press

A Norwegian aiming to be the fastest climber to scale the world’s 14 highest mountains said she can achieve her goal in half the time she initially planned.