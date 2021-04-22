Climate summit focuses on cash from private sector as catalyst for change

World leaders looking for ways to slow climate change are zeroing in on a key element to actually help make that happen: the private sector and the vast amount of money it can invest to transform the global economy.

During a climate summit being convened by US President Joe Biden today and on Friday, dozens of companies are expected to announce increased investment in renewable energy, electric vehicles and forestry as part of a push to decarbonise the global economy by 2050. At the same time, the corporate community is facing heightened pressure to turn off the lending and investing spigot for fossil fuels and other sources of greenhouse gases.

The world’s poorer countries also are demanding the international financial sector channel more of its investments and loans to less-developed nations to help pay for the cost of reducing emissions – and to assist those countries in adapting to the climate impacts they already are confronting.

“Success on climate change requires transforming the entire global economy,” said Nigel Purvis, the chief executive of Climate Advisers, a nonprofit firm involved in marshalling private capital to combat the problem.

“That task is too big for governments to do alone. The private sector is the engine of global change, and action and success will depend on harnessing the power of private enterprise.”

Mark Carney, a former head of the Bank of England and now a climate adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, yesterday unveiled the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. The group represents 160 firms with $70trn of assets that have pledged themselves the mission of reaching zero emissions by 2050; the commitment will require them to map out detailed steps along the way. The alliance also plans to publish transition targets following “a scientific pathway”, one banker said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preserve business relationships.

An additional 43 banks in 23 countries have joined a Net-Zero Banking Alliance, setting their own zero-carbon pledges for 2050. Within three years, the banks must set targets for borrowers with larger emissions. The banks will have to spell out in unusual specificity their plans for overhauling nine sectors: agriculture, aluminum, cement, coal, commercial and residential real estate, iron and steel, oil and gas, power generation, and transportation.

Jules Kortenhorst, the chief executive of the Rocky Mountain Institute, a nonpartisan organisation devoted to accelerating the economic shift to renewable energy, said coming up with plans to reach those goals won’t be simple.

“It is easy for financial institutions to get their steak – they can invest in all these exciting new, fantastic opportunities,” Mr Kortenhorst said. “But the banks also have to eat their vegetables, meaning they have to transition their existing portfolio away from coal, oil and gas, and other high-carbon assets. They need to think through what to do with the existing balance sheet.”

A recent analysis by a group of environmental activist organisations found the 60 largest commercial and investment banks poured a combined $3.8trn into the fossil fuel industry between 2016 and 2020, the period after the Paris Climate Agreement was signed. (© Washington Post)

