Climate change protests around the world

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are joining demonstrations calling for action to tackle climate change.

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are joining demonstrations calling for action to tackle climate change.

Here are some of the latest protests from the “global climate strike”.

AUSTRALIA

Some of the first rallies were held in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, and the national capital, Canberra. Australian demonstrators called for their nation – the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas – to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(Rick Rycroft)

Organisers estimated more than 300,000 protesters took to Australian streets in what would be the largest demonstrations in the country since the Iraq War began in 2003.

THAILAND

Hundreds of people marched in the streets of the capital Bangkok to demand the government takes measures to deal with the climate change crisis.

An organiser said about 250 people, mostly children with their parents, took part in Friday’s protest. Many were Westerners.

(Thanis Sudto/AP)

The organiser, 21-year-old Nanticha Ocharoenchai, said the demonstrators stopped at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to submit an open letter demanding the government declare a climate emergency, ban coal energy by 2025 and completely replace fossil fuel energy with renewable energy by 2040.

The protesters staged a “die-in” outside the ministry to dramatise their concerns, lying down on the pavement with many clutching home-made signs with slogans such as “Clean air is our right”.

INDIA

Dozens of students and environmental activists gathered in the capital demanding immediate action.

They assembled outside the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi.

(Manish Swarup/AP)

They chanted slogans like “We want climate action” and “I want to breathe clean”, and carried banners with messages like “There is no earth B” and “Eco, not ego!”

HONG KONG

About 50 people with banners and posters chanted “stop the pollution” as they marched along the harbour front under a blazing sun.

(Vincent Yu/AP)

Organiser Dhanada Mishra, a visiting scholar at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said younger generations will be seriously affected when the impacts of climate change are felt.

He said it is appropriate that young people should speak out and demand that their future is not jeopardised by government inaction.

GERMANY

Police said several dozen activists blocked a road in the heart of Frankfurt, Germany’s financial capital, while in Berlin, protesters blocked a bridge across the River Spree.

(Markus Schreiber/AP)

Organisers said that more than 500 events are planned across Germany.

Under pressure from sustained protests over the past months, the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to announce a package of measures to reduce Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions.

PHILIPPINES

Dozens of activists marched in Manila to honour the memory of activists in the Philippines who were killed for defending the environment.

They marched to the offices of the Environment and Natural Resources Department, then staged a “die-in” protest while holding a banner saying “Stop the killings. Defend the environment defenders now!”

(Bullit Marquez/AP)

The group Global Witness says the Philippines had the highest number of killings of environmental defenders of any country in 2018, with at least 30 murdered.

A separate rally organised by student groups gathered in the afternoon at the state university. Hundreds participated bunched together to hold placards forming an image of the earth, with a big sign that said “There is no Planet B”.

POLAND

Many middle schools gave students the day off to enable them to take part in the global climate protest. Thousands joined colourful marches with banners reading “There is NO Planet B” in the capital Warsaw and many other cities.

Critics say the government is dragging its feet on its programme of subsidies for families who do away with coal-burning heaters that are largely responsible for smog, especially in southern regions.

A coal-producing nation with tens of thousands of jobs in mining, Poland gets 80% of its energy from fossil fuels. The government’s plan for phasing coal out is slow paced, reaching to 2050.

AFRICA

Banners in Kenya’s capital Nairobi ranged from angry to playful, with one reading: “This planet is getting hotter than my imaginary boyfriend.”

(Ben Curtis/AP)

Other protests are taking place in Johannesburg and the South African capital Pretoria.

Hundreds of people gathered in Johannesburg chanted and waved signs saying “Climate justice now” and “There’s only one Earth”.

Experts say Africa is the most vulnerable continent to climate change and the least equipped to deal with it. Governments have pleaded for more support from the international community.

PA Media