Climate change and wars aiding spread of plant ‘pandemics’ that threaten world’s food supply

Climate change, globalisation and armed conflict are facilitating the spread of plant pandemics and threatening the production of food on which billions of people rely, scientists have said.

An “unprecedented” spread of a fungus infecting wheat across the globe has led scientists to call for greater international collaboration in genetic surveillance of crop species to minimise their destruction.

Wheat blast fungus was first identified in Brazil in 1985 and gradually spread to neighbouring countries.

More recently pandemics have appeared in Bangladesh and Zambia.

In Bangladesh in 2016, it destroyed around 15,000 hectares, spreading to more than 16pc of the country’s cultivated wheat area and consuming up to 100pc of yields, while in Zambia outbreaks have continued to occur with varying severity since its arrival in 2018.

Scientists are worried the fungus could spread to other countries through the importation of infected seeds or through spores travelling on the wind.

Wheat blast has already moved from eight to 21 districts in Bangladesh and scientists are particularly concerned it will spread to China and India, the world’s two biggest wheat producers.

In a new study, an international team of scientists led by University College London and the Sainsbury Laboratory, East Anglia, confirmed that the fungus afflicting Bangladesh and Zambia – Magnaporthe oryzae – is of the same genetic lineage as that in South America, although the exact source could not be identified.

The authors wrote: “The occurrence of wheat blast on three continents with climatic conditions highly conducive to its spread is unprecedented and represents a very significant threat to global food security which is exacerbated by the twin challenge of climate change and armed conflicts in major agricultural regions.”

They said the global community must learn lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and follow the spread of the fungus using similar methods of genetic monitoring used to track the spread and mutations of coronavirus.

Publishing their work in the journal PLOS Biology, the scientists analysed wheat blast’s genetic make-up using 84 simultaneous PCR tests.

Aside from tracing its international spread, the team found the gene Rmg8 is resistant to the fungus while the disease is sensitive to the fungicide strobilurin.

They stressed that genomic surveillance provides the best method for understanding how to control its spread.