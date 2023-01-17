Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Dozens of climate activists have glued themselves to a main street in Germany’s western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf to protest against the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine’s expansion.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site.

Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of Tuesday’s demonstrations and joined a protest march near Luetzerath.

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on January 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who travelled to western Germany to participate in the demonstrations last weekend, also participated in a protest near the village of Luetzerath, the dpa news agency reported.

Several activists who took part in the demonstration ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to dpa.

One protester was able to enter the mine, RWE said, calling the move “very reckless”.

Other protesters clashed with police near the mine, and officers used batons and pepper spray.