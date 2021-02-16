‘Click and collect’ cash initiative coming to the UK

A scheme being piloted in Staffordshire will allow consumers to use a ‘click and collect’ service to access cash directly from shops (Yui Mok/PA)

Consumers will be able to use a “click and collect” service to access cash directly from shops under a scheme being piloted.

The Cash in Shop service is coming to the UK after previously being trialled in Switzerland.

The pilot scheme will launch in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, in March, and those behind it described it as the first stage in a national rollout.

Customers will be able to use an app to see which shops have cash available to pre-order for collection in minutes, free of charge. There will be no requirement to make a purchase in the shop.

The app could also allow customers to have cash delivered to their doorsteps along with their food orders.

Cash in Shop is part of a wider initiative called the Community Access to Cash Pilots (CACP) scheme, which is working across the UK to trial and test various ways to help keep cash sustainable.

(This) is the first stage of a national rollout which will see this new and innovative way of accessing cash made available to everyone in the UK Ron Delnevo, Sonect

The click and collect service involves cash management specialists Loomis and Sonect, a Swiss financial technology firm.

The 2019 Access to Cash Review found nearly a fifth (17%) of people in the UK rely on cash.

Those behind the scheme said the service will be particularly valuable to communities that have lost ATMs and bank branches, and participating shops will also benefit from the increased footfall and potential sales.

Simon Wood, commercial director of Loomis UK, said: “A huge portion of society relies on cash, so we need to keep innovating to ensure we have the infrastructure to support demand.

“Cash in Shop is a fantastic initiative which matches the needs of consumers and retailers, and will improve the availability of cash in the areas that need it most.”

Ron Delnevo, UK director of Sonect, said: “Burslem will be the first community in the UK to enjoy the Sonect service, from March 2021.

“This will bring a great start to the new year for those who live in the town and is the first stage of a national rollout which will see this new and innovative way of accessing cash made available to everyone in the UK.”

PA Media