Cleveland Indians to remove Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms

Following numerous discussions with Major League Baseball and the sport’s commissioner Rob Manfred, the Indians will no longer wear the big-toothed, smiling, red-faced caricature during games.

The logo, which has been used in various expressions by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by some.

Mr Manfred said the team conveyed to him that some fans have a “long-standing attachment” to the logo, but the Indians agreed that it is “no longer appropriate for on-field use”.