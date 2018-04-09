Clashes as French police evict activists from protest camp

Some 2,500 French police have torn down flaming barricades and fired tear gas at tenacious squatters as they evacuated a protest camp erected nearly a decade ago to block construction of an airport.

One police officer was taken to hospital after being hit in the eye with a flare but was not in a life-threatening condition, according to the national gendarme service.

At least one person was arrested and scattered clashes occurred as police moved into the site in Notre-Dame-des-Landes in western France early on Monday. An environmental activist faces police officers during clashes in Notre-Dame-des-Landes (Vincent Vinont/AP) Police fired some 50 tear gas grenades at a group of about 30 to 50 activists throwing petrol bombs, stones and flares at police, according to interior ministry spokesman Frederic Delanouvelle.

Proponents had argued the region needed a larger airport to boost its economic prospects. Opponents said a new airport was unnecessary and a symbol of exploitative globalisation.

The French government in January abandoned plans for the airport after 50 years of debate and gave squatters until spring to clear out. Environmental activists amid a cloud of tear gas (Vincent Vinont/AP) But many stayed in place, seeking to turn it into a “space of social, environmental and agricultural experimentation”.

The gendarme service said about 100 squatters were living at the site when Monday’s operation began, and a few hundred others came to join the protests. An unlikely combination of environmental activists, farmers and anarchists converged on the camp that sprang up in 2009, seeing it as a symbol of resistance.

The government requisitioned the land from farmers for the airport, but is now offering to return the land to those who want it.

