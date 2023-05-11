Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper launches agricultural university bursary

Kaleb Cooper joined Royal Agricultural University students to launch his new agricultural bursary at the Cirencester university (Paul Nicholls/Royal Agricultural University/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced a new bursary with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) for students wanting to pursue a career in agriculture.