Clarkson profits dip but shipping firm sees better times over horizon

Profits at Clarkson dipped in the first half of the year as the shipping services giant pointed to a “challenging trading environment”.

The group posted pre-tax profits of £18 million in the six months to June 30, down from £21.9 million in the same period last year.

On an underlying basis, profits fell from £24.5 million to £19.2 million.

Revenue also came in lower, falling from £156.8 million to £152.6 million.

The figures come after Clarkson issued a profit warning in April, saying that earnings for both the first half and the full year were likely to be “materially below those of last year”.

Clarkson blamed choppy conditions in shipping and offshore capital markets, which resulted in transactions being pushed back.

This was compounded by a quiet period in sale and purchase activity for the group, while a weaker dollar and lower freight rates within the tanker market also took their toll.

But boss Andi Case struck a more upbeat tone on Monday: “The first quarter of 2018 presented a challenging trading environment across the shipping and offshore capital markets, including a quiet period in sale and purchase, and accentuated by a fall in the value of the US dollar.

“Conditions in some markets did, however, improve in the second quarter when the breadth and diversity of our business again provided opportunity irrespective of volatility in the market.

“We should benefit in the second half of the year from these recent improvements and remain confident in the mid to long-term potential for the group.”

Clarkson confirmed its outlook for the full year remains unchanged since the April trading update.

Broker Liberum upgraded its recommendation to buy from hold following the update, saying that confidence in the short-term outlook has improved.

“We remain confident in the longer-term potential to benefit from an eventual structural rebound in shipping markets,” Liberum said in a note.

Press Association