EDDIE STOBART SEEING CHRISTMAS-LEVEL DEMAND

Logistics group Eddie Stobart has said that demand has soared to levels typically seen around Christmas as supply chains are having to be moved around due to the impact of coronavirus. The company, which praised the Government’s decision to recognise the logistics sector as key, said it was still too early to say what the potential financial impact would be on its profit and loss in the financial year ending in November 2020.

BT TO SELL IN FRANCE

Telecoms provider BT has said it is in talks to sell its French domestics arm to Computacenter. The deal for the £104 million turnover business would, subject to approval, be completed at the end of 2020. BT would still keep its French arm which serves business customers, the company said. “With this agreement we are close to reaching another milestone in the execution of our strategy to make BT Global a more agile business focused on the growing requirements of our multinational customers,” said BT’s head of global Bas Burger.

PA Media