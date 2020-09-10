City diary for week beginning September 14

The following events are due to take place in the week beginning September 14:

Monday September 14:

0700: Interims: Costain.

Tuesday September 15:

0700: Interims: Marshalls.

0700: ONS: Latest unemployment figures.

0700: Trading updates: Ocado.

AGMs: Firstgroup, Halfords.

Wednesday September 16:

0700: Finals: Galliford Try, Redrow.

0700: ONS: Inflation figures for August.

0930: ONS: House price data for June.

1000: OECD publishes its latest economic outlook report for the world economy and G20.

Thursday September 17:

0700: Bank of England publishes its interest rates decision and minutes of the meeting.

0700: Finals: Keir Group.

0700: Interims: Hilton Food, John Lewis Partnership, Next, Personal Group Holdings, Playtech, Spire Healthcare, Trainline.

0700: Trading update: IG Group, Morses Club.

0930: Weekly update of the Office for National Statistics’ coronavirus economic indicators.

Friday September 18:

0700: ONS: Retail sales figures for August.

0700: Interims: City Pub Group, MelodyVR, Pendragon.

0700: Trading updates: Investec.

