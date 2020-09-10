City diary for week beginning September 14

| 14°C Dublin
The following events are due to take place in the week beginning September 14:
Monday September 14:
0700: Interims: Costain.
Tuesday September 15:
0700: Interims: Marshalls.
0700: ONS: Latest unemployment figures.
0700: Trading updates: Ocado.
AGMs: Firstgroup, Halfords.
Wednesday September 16:
0700: Finals: Galliford Try, Redrow.
0700: ONS: Inflation figures for August.
0930: ONS: House price data for June.
1000: OECD publishes its latest economic outlook report for the world economy and G20.
Thursday September 17:
0700: Bank of England publishes its interest rates decision and minutes of the meeting.
0700: Finals: Keir Group.
0700: Interims: Hilton Food, John Lewis Partnership, Next, Personal Group Holdings, Playtech, Spire Healthcare, Trainline.
0700: Trading update: IG Group, Morses Club.
0930: Weekly update of the Office for National Statistics’ coronavirus economic indicators.
Friday September 18:
0700: ONS: Retail sales figures for August.
0700: Interims: City Pub Group, MelodyVR, Pendragon.
0700: Trading updates: Investec.
PA Media