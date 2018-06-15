Citigroup to pay £75m in US to settle charges it manipulated Libor rate

It is the latest bank to settle charges related to the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, better known as Libor.

Citi will pay the sum to the New York State Attorney General’s office and 41 other states involved with the investigation, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said.

Financial institutions have a basic responsibility to play by the rules. We will continue to hold accountable those who don’t. — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) June 15, 2018

Citi paid 95 million US dollars (£72 million) to European Union authorities in 2013 over its role in Libor manipulation.