The three churches in charge of Jerusalem’s holiest Christian site say they have reached an agreement to begin a multi-million dollar renovation of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Churches agree plan for restoration of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Leaders of the Greek Orthodox, Catholic and Armenian churches issued a statement announcing the project to restore the foundations and flooring of the church, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, entombed and resurrected.

A Greek team headed the 2016 restoration project to preserve the aedicule, a large structure inside the church housing the tomb.

The exterior of the church of the Holy Sepulchre (Andrew Parsons/PA)

The upcoming second rehabilitation project will involve two Italian institutions.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is shared by multiple Christian sects under a status quo management agreement.

Even perceived alterations to the status quo have resulted in arguments or violence.

