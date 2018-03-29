News World News

Thursday 29 March 2018

Chunks of plaster fall from St Peter’s Basilica

Falling plaster rained down near Michelangelo’s famed Pieta statue to the right of the main entrance.

Pope Francis inside St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The Vatican has had to seal off part of St Peter’s Basilica after some chunks of plaster fell during the height of the Easter holiday season.

No-one was injured by the falling plaster, which rained down on Thursday near Michelangelo’s famed Pieta statue to the right of the main entrance.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said repairmen are working to secure the site and the basilica remained open.

He said it will reopen as normal on Friday.

Holy Week sees floods of pilgrims and tourists visiting St Peter’s, taking part in Pope Francis’s ceremonies, which are capped by Easter Sunday celebrations outside in St Peter’s Square.

Press Association

