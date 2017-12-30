Christmas Day lottery glitch made everyone a winner

The Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game generates trees on a tic-tac-toe grid paying up to 500 dollars (370 pounds) when someone gets three in a line.

Lottery officials said that, for two hours on Monday, trees were being printed in all nine grids, giving all players who paid one dollar the maximum prize. In all, 19.6 million dollars (14.5m pounds) was won.

But when players went to cash their tickets, the computer wouldn't pay. Dozens came Wednesday to the lottery's office in Columbia.