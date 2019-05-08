Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after years on death row leaves Pakistan

Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan, has left the country for Canada to be reunited with her daughters, Pakistan’s media said.

Wilson Chawdhry of the British Pakistani Christian Association told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he had received a text message from a British diplomat stating simply: “Aasia is out.”

A close friend of Ms Bibi confirmed that she had left the country, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Bibi was convicted of blasphemy in 2009 after a dispute with a fellow farm worker.

She spent eight years on death row until the Supreme Court last year overturned her conviction. She has since been in protective custody.

Islamic extremists have rioted over the case and threatened to kill her, and also urged the overthrow of the government after Ms Bibi’s acquittal.

The case has brought international attention to Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law, which carries an automatic death penalty.

The mere suspicion of blasphemy against Islam can be enough to ignite mob lynchings in the country.

The friend, who last spoke to her on Tuesday, said Ms Bibi and her husband Ashiq Masih had spent the last few weeks getting their documents in order.

He said she was longing to see her daughters, with whom she talked almost daily from her secure location, protected by Pakistani security forces.

Mr Chawdhry said he had been in regular contact with Ms Masih husband throughout the ordeal as well as with several diplomats as part of an international effort to have her freed.

