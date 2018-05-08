Chinese president Xi Jinping meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The meeting, held over Monday and Tuesday in Dalian, is the second between the two men in recent weeks following Mr Kim’s visit to Beijing in March, his first since taking power six years ago.

China is North Korea’s only major ally, although trade between them has plummeted in recent months as Beijing enforces United Nations economic sanctions in response to the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30. The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018

The meeting between the two leaders comes as Mr Kim prepares to hold a historic summit with US president Donald Trump.