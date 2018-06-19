Chinese president eyes ‘peace and stability’ after Kim Jong Un meeting

State broadcaster CCTV said Mr Xi told Mr Kim that through the “concerted efforts of the relevant countries”, negotiations regarding issues on the Korean peninsula are back on track and the overall situation is moving in the direction of peace and stability.

A motorcade believed to be carrying Kim Jong Un leaves the Diaoyutai Guesthouse in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

The summit last week between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore marked an “important step toward the political solution of the Korean peninsula nuclear issue”, Mr Xi was quoted as saying in the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

Mr Xi said China hopes North Korea and the US can “implement well the outcomes achieved at the summit”.