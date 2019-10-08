China’s CCTV shuns NBA games after Houston Rockets manager’s tweet on Hong Kong

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV will no longer air NBA pre-season games set in China after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted an image that supported anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong.

CCTV also said on Tuesday in a statement posted to the official social media account of its sports channel that it is reviewing all its co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA.

2/ I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA. — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) October 7, 2019

The statement indicated the decision followed remarks made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in Tokyo.

Mr Silver said in an interview with Kyodo News that the NBA supports Mr Morey.

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, centre, is now a delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Mr Morey’s tweet has provoked a wave of censure from Chinese companies, including a major sports merchandise retailer and news site that have halted its partnerships with the Rockets.

PA Media