China tightens Tiananmen Square access on anniversary of pro-democracy protests

In Hong Kong, eight people, including activists and artists, were detained on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the crackdown

Police officers at Victoria Park, the traditional site of the annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil, in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, June 4. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Associated press reporters Today at 12:15