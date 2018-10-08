News World News

Monday 8 October 2018

China tells United States to end criticism

China and the United States are at odds over trade and Beijing’s militarisation of islands it claims in the South China Sea.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Daisuke Suzuki/AP)
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Daisuke Suzuki/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

China’s foreign minister has told visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington should stop what he called groundless attacks on his country’s policies.

Wang Yi said he told Mr Pompeo during a meeting that a shadow has been cast “over the future of China-US relations”.

China and the United States are at odds over trade and Beijing’s militarisation of islands it claims in the South China Sea.

Mr Pompeo, who arrived from North Korea, told Mr Yi he wanted to discuss his meetings with its leader, Kim Jong Un, and efforts to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

He earlier said “significant progress” was made during his visit towards an agreement for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News