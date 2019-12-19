News World News

Thursday 19 December 2019

China targets tech giants in app privacy crackdown

Regulators have ordered firms including Tencent to clean up how their apps handle user information.

An investor checks stock prices through his smartphone at a brokerage house in Beijing (AP)
An investor checks stock prices through his smartphone at a brokerage house in Beijing (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Chinese tech companies including social media giant Tencent have been ordered by regulators to clean up how their apps handle user information or face possible penalties.

The industry ministry said 41 apps failed an examination following orders to ensure they comply with user data rules.

The operators cited include major social media and news services including Tencent’s QQ messaging app, Sina Sports, Sohu News and Xiaomi Finance.

The ministry said violations included improperly collecting or using information about visitors to their services.

Chinese authorities encourage internet and social media use but have steadily tightened censorship and controls on what companies can do with information they gather.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News