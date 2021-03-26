China sanctions Britons after EU move on Xinjiang

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China has announced sanctions against Britons and British interests amid the ongoing row over Xinjiang (Turkish Foreign Ministry/AP/Pool)

China has announced sanctions on British individuals and entities after the UK joined the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move by the Western bloc was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines China-UK relations”.

Britain’s ambassador to China has been summoned for a diplomatic protest, the statement said.

Sanctioned individuals and groups would be barred from visiting Chinese territory and banned from having financial transactions with Chinese citizens and institutions.

Nine British individuals and four institutions were placed on the sanctions list, including MP Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, and that party’s Human Rights Commission.

China’s sanctions are the latest move in an increasingly bitter row over Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than one million members of Uyghur and other Muslim minority groups, engaging in forced labour and imposing coercive birth control measures.

China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the UK side not go further down the wrong path The Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese state TV called Thursday for a boycott of Swedish retail chain H&M as Beijing lashed out at foreign clothing and footwear brands following Monday’s decision by the 27-nation European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada to impose travel and financial sanctions on four Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang.

“China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the UK side not go further down the wrong path. Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions,” the Foreign Ministry said.

PA Media