China promises prompt action on US trade pact

Beijing will “immediately implement” terms of a tariff ceasefire with Washington and is “full of confidence” a trade agreement can be reached within 90 days, a Chinese government spokesman has said.

Beijing will “immediately implement” terms of a tariff ceasefire with Washington and is “full of confidence” a trade agreement can be reached within 90 days, a Chinese government spokesman has said.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday that talks will start by focusing on trade in farm goods, energy and cars.

Asked to confirm US President Donald Trump’s statement that Beijing promised to immediately buy American goods, Gao said China would “immediately implement the consensus reached by the two sides on farm products, cars and energy” but said nothing about purchases.

Trump agreed Saturday to postpone US tariff hikes in a fight over technology by 90 days while the two sides negotiate.

China has promised to act quickly on the agreement but failed to release details, rattling financial markets.

Press Association