China orders crackdown on religious statues

The directive from the United Front Work Department mainly targets followers of Buddhism and Taoism, two of China’s five officially recognised religions.

“The meeting required all localities to take up the regulation of large outdoor religious statues as their top priority in preventing the further commercialisation of Buddhism and Toaism,” the directive said.

Karl Marx famously referred to religion as 'opium for the masses' (PA)

Thousands of Buddhist and Taoist temples and shrines, along with mosques and churches, were damaged or destroyed under communism, especially during the violent 1966-76 Cultural Revolution.