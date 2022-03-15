China is prepared to send weapons to help Russian forces, US intelligence claims

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces take an oath to defend the country in Kyiv. Photo: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

China is willing to supply weapons to Russia, according to US intelligence officials, as Moscow admitted for the first time that the war was not going to plan.

The claims, which were made in US diplomatic cables and handed in person to Nato allies, prompted Washington to threaten China with economic sanctions if it tried to help Vladimir Putin. It follows reports that Russia had requested military equipment, including drones, from China to make up for losses suffered in the first 19 days of the war.

Any Chinese involvement would seriously escalate a conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives, and risk a new world war.

According to the US intelligence reports, China has “indicated a willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia” in support of its invasion. The information was shared with the UK, other members of Nato and US allies in the Far East.

A US senior administration official said last night there were “deep concerns” over China’s alignment with Russia. The official said: “We are communicating privately and directly to China our concerns about what kind of support other countries might be providing to Russia.”

The US said China would respond by denying it was prepared to come to Mr Putin’s aid.

The prospect of an alliance between Beijing and Moscow prompted Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, to issue a warning to China that it would face “harsh economic penalties” as a consequence, during seven hours of talks in Rome with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi.

The US official said: “We do have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia and the national security adviser has been direct [with China] about the possible consequences of certain actions.”

Yesterday, one of Russia’s most senior officials became the first member of Putin’s inner circle to admit the invasion was not going as well as expected. Viktor Zolotov, head of the Russian National Guard and Putin’s former personal bodyguard, said “Things are not moving as fast as we would like.”

Mr Zolotov alleged that “this is only because [Ukrainian] Nazis are hiding behind civilians, the elderly, women and children, and set up firing positions at kindergartens, schools and residential buildings”.

The National Guard, which oversees Russia’s riot police and is used to crushing opposition at home, has been deployed in Ukraine and is responsible for keeping law and order in captured territories. Russian troops appear to be increasingly bogged down in Ukraine, where they have encountered fierce military resistance and an overwhelmingly hostile population.

A senior US official said at a briefing yesterday that “almost all of Russia’s advances remain stalled”.

Reports have claimed Putin has been raging behind the scenes at the slow progress, although he has declined to show any public frustration. Only last week Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, insisted “everything was going according to the plan”.

Yesterday, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said Russia had no need of Chinese assistance. “Russia has its own potential to continue the operation, which, as we have said, is unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full,” he said. The Chinese foreign ministry also denied the reports, describing them as “disinformation”.

The UK issued a fresh warning to the Kremlin to steer clear of conflict with Nato member states in the wake of the bombing on Sunday of a Ukraine military base just 25km from the border with Poland, killing at least 35 troops and civilians.

A fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended yesterday without any significant progress. Mykhail Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations were being paused for a “technical break” so that the parties could do “some extra work”.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s lead negotiator, said meetings would continue today. Kremlin officials in recent days have appeared to scale back their demands. Sauli Niinisto, the Finnish president, who spoke to Putin on Friday, said yesterday that the Kremlin had dropped the idea of regime change in Kyiv. “It seems that changing the government of Ukraine is not on the list any more,” he said, adding that when he confronted Putin, the Russian leader claimed he had “never demanded it”.

In further diplomatic developments, Mr Zelensky will give a virtual address to the US Congress tomorrow while President Joe Biden is planning a tour of Europe to bolster support.

In a joint letter Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, said: “The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine.”

