| 13.4°C Dublin

China flies record 52 planes towards self-ruled Taiwan in show of force

The sortie included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.

A Chinese J-16 fighter jet (Taiwan Ministry of Defence via AP) Expand

Close

A Chinese J-16 fighter jet (Taiwan Ministry of Defence via AP)

A Chinese J-16 fighter jet (Taiwan Ministry of Defence via AP)

A Chinese J-16 fighter jet (Taiwan Ministry of Defence via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

China has flown 52 fighter planes towards Taiwan in the largest show of force on record.

It continues the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island.

The sortie included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.

The Taiwanese air force scrambled jets and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defence system.

We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against TaiwanUS State Department

Starting last Friday, on China’s National Day, the People’s Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes into the area and 39 aircraft on Saturday, previously the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020.

China sent an additional 16 planes on Sunday.

The number of flights into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone had prompted a statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price over the weekend, who warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

It refuses to recognise the island’s government and has increasingly sought to isolate the independence-leaning administration of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organisations.

Most Watched

Privacy