China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews

China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus that is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews, according to reports.

The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control.

Patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting.

The new virus is in the Henipavirus family, which has two previously identified viruses, the Hendra virus and Nipah virus, which have no vaccine and in severe cases can have a fatality rate of up to 75pc, according to the World Health Organisation.