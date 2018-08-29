News World News

Wednesday 29 August 2018

China denies Trump’s claim it hacked Clinton’s emails

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election campaign.

President Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

China has denied an accusation by US President Donald Trump that it hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing on Wednesday that “We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage”.

President Trump tweeted that China had hacked Ms Clinton’s emails, without offering any evidence – and suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice should investigate.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election campaign.

