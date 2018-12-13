News World News

Thursday 13 December 2018

China confirms it is holding two Canadians

Beijing said entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were taken into custody on Monday.

Michael Kovrig (AP)
Michael Spavor (AP Photo)

By Associated Press Reporters

China has confirmed it has detained two Canadian men, saying they were detained on suspicion of “endangering national security”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were taken into custody on Monday.

Michael Kovrig (AP)

Mr Lu said Canada has been informed of the detentions, but declined to say whether the men have been provided with lawyers. He said they are being handled separately.

The two cases ratchet up pressure on Canada, which is holding an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei wanted by the US.

ipanews_9964c58e-8c20-4f28-bc7e-0799188a35fe_embedded240198241
Meng Wanzhou (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/AP)

China has demanded the immediate release of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder.

Asked if detentions were related to Meng’s arrest, Mr Lu said they were being handled according to Chinese law.

