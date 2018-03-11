China begins voting on scrapping president’s term limits

The amendment’s passage by the National People’s Congress’ nearly 3,000 hand-picked delegates, gathered in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, is all but certain.

Observers will be looking to see how many delegates abstain from voting as an indication of the reservations the move has encountered even within the political establishment.

The amendment would enable President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely (Oli Scarff/PA)

The slide towards one-man rule under Mr Xi has fuelled concern that Beijing is eroding efforts to guard against the excesses of autocratic leadership and make economic regulation more stable and predictable.