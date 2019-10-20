News World News

Sunday 20 October 2019

Chile protests continue after government backs down on fare hike

The governor of the Santiago region said three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early on Sunday.

A police water cannon extinguishes a burning bus that was set alight by demonstrators during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The protests started on Friday afternoon when high school students flooded subway stations, jumping turnstiles, dodging fares and vandalizing stations as part of protests against a fare hike, but by nightfall had extended throughout Santiago with students setting up barricades and fires at the entrances to subway stations, forcing President Sebastian Pinera to announce a state of emergency and deploy the armed forces into the streets. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A police water cannon extinguishes a burning bus that was set alight by demonstrators during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The protests started on Friday afternoon when high school students flooded subway stations, jumping turnstiles, dodging fares and vandalizing stations as part of protests against a fare hike, but by nightfall had extended throughout Santiago with students setting up barricades and fires at the entrances to subway stations, forcing President Sebastian Pinera to announce a state of emergency and deploy the armed forces into the streets. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

By Associated Press Reporters

Protests in Chile have spilled over into a new day even after the president cancelled a subway fare hike that prompted massive and violent demonstrations.

It is one of 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalised and the company said many stores are not opening.

Firefighters spray water on a looted supermarket in Santiago (Esteban Felix/AP)

At least two airlines have cancelled flights into the capital.

President Sebastian Pinera announced on Saturday night that he was cancelling a subway fare increase imposed two weeks ago.

It had led to major protests that included rioting that caused millions of pounds in damage to vandalised subway stops, office buildings and stores.

A state of emergency and curfew remain in effect for six Chilean cities.

PA Media

