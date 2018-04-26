Children killed as school bus collides with train in India

The bus driver, who ignored a guard’s signal to stop, was also killed in the crash and another 12 children, including five in critical condition, were taken to hospital with injuries.

The children, aged between five and 14, were on their way to school after the bus had picked them up from several villages.

Shocked to learn about the horrific accident involving a bus carrying innocent schoolchildren in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families and with those injured #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 26, 2018

A railroad guard posted at the un-gated crossing signalled for the bus to stop but the driver ignored the signal and crashed into the train, rail official Sanjay Yadav said.