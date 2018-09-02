Child among dead as Somalian capital hit by suicide car bombing

At least three people have been killed, including a child, after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle outside a district headquarters in Somalia’s capital, police said.

Captain Mohamed Hussein said the bomber tried to speed through a checkpoint but was stopped by security forces, prompting him to detonate the vehicle near the gate of Howlwadag district headquarters in Mogadishu.

A Somali soldier and medic help a civilian who was wounded in the blast in Mogadishu (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

He said another four people were wounded, mostly young students at a nearby Islamic school.

Officials warned there could be more casualties as the blast pulled down nearby buildings, including a mosque.

“They have literally failed to achieve their goal of inflicting maximum casualties,” Capt Hussein said, accusing the al Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab of carrying out the attack.

Somalis at the scene (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, which shattered a period of calm in seaside Mogadishu.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab often targets the capital with bombings, including a truck bombing in October that left at least 512 people dead.

Somali troops are meant to take over the Horn of Africa nation’s security in the coming years from an African Union force but concerns about their readiness remain.

The UN Security Council recently voted to delay the reduction of troops in the AU force from October to February and the target date to hand over security to Somali forces to December 2021.

Press Association