| 13.5°C Dublin

Chihuahua puppy found with arrow through neck expected to survive

A woman in California reported to emergency services that she found the wounded puppy after hearing it ‘screaming’.

A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile (Riverside County Animal Services via AP) Expand

Close

A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A chihuahua puppy found shot through the neck with an arrow is expected to survive after veterinarians removed the projectile, authorities in the US said.

A woman reported to emergency services that she found the wounded dog on Monday in a neighbourhood near the city of Desert Hot Springs in southern California after hearing it “screaming”, Riverside County Animal Services said in a statement.

A sheriff’s deputy picked up the four-month-old female and transferred it to an animal services officer who brought the pup to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

Veterinary staff determined that the arrow did not strike the puppy’s vital arteries and it was removed.

An animal control officer holds a chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California (Riverside County Animal Services via AP) Expand

Close

An animal control officer holds a chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

An animal control officer holds a chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

An animal control officer holds a chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

“For someone to wilfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting,” animal services director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

“We are shocked and we hope someone can provide us with any information as to who did this.”

Ms Gettis said the agency will continue to treat the puppy and work on finding her a home.

Veterinary technician Emily Ellison said the puppy is affectionate.

“I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It’s very sick,” Ms Ellison said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy