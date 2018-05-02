Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in Swiss court over debt case

Mr Abramovich was in court in Fribourg as part of a lawsuit brought by the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) against Mr Abramovich, Russian oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler and the Russian energy company Gazprom Neft, a bank spokesman said.

The case stretches back almost two decades (AP)

The legal action aims to recover alleged debts left behind by Mr Abramovich’s now-defunct Runicom trading firm, which was based in Switzerland until its bankruptcy in 2003.

The initial amount sought by EBRD was 17.5 million Swiss francs (£12.74 million), but the claim has grown to 46 million francs to include interest and costs.