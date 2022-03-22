| 13.8°C Dublin

Chelsea owner Abramovich’s second yacht also docks in Turkey

Both My Solaris and Eclipse are docked at Bodrum and Marmaris, respectively.

Eclipse, a luxury yacht reported to belong to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, docked at a port in the resort of Marmaris (IHA via AP) Expand

By AP Reporters

A second superyacht belonging to Chelsea FC owner and sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in a resort in south-western Turkey, according to reports.

The DHA news agency said the Bermuda-registered Eclipse docked at a port in the resort of Marmaris, amid international efforts to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey is not applying sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Solaris sails near the Aegean coastal resort of Bodrum, Turkey (IHA via AP) Expand

A day earlier, Mr Abramovich’s Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht My Solaris arrived in the nearby resort of Bodrum, triggering a protest by a group of Ukrainians who boarded a small motor boat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking.

Last week, the European Union updated a list of individuals facing asset freezes and travel bans over their ties to the Kremlin and began imposing sanctions on Mr Abramovich.

The 55-year-old had already been punished in the UK.

Nato member Turkey has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine.

It has criticised Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine but has also positioned itself as a neutral party trying to mediate between the two.

